WWE Hall of Famer wants Ronda Rousey to apologize for her recent comments

The Hall Of Famer was very upset with the remarks made by Rousey recently.

He felt that Rousey's remarks disrespected the entire female roster in WWE.

This WWE Hall Of Famer was not really upset with the comments made by The Rowdy One

Recently, Ronda Rousey found herself facing a lot of backlash for her comments regarding WWE and the wrestling business in general.

While speaking on the Wild Ride! with Steve-O podcast, The Baddest Woman On The Planet said that she will not return on a full-time basis. She also said that the WWE fans were ungrateful and did not appreciate her efforts.

However, her comments about WWE and wrestling being fake did not sit well with many of the Superstars in the roster. One such person is the two-time WWE Hall Of Famer, Booker T.

The former World Champion and WWE Legend said on the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast her comments are a 'slap in the face' to the female Superstars in the WWE and she should apologize for it.

“To slap all those ladies in the face that made her look so good after receiving that check from this fake business, a check that, like I said, being put in a position where she was the women’s champion, she was in the main event at WrestleMania, that speaks volumes, and there are so many ladies in that locker room that really work really, really hard, work their a***s off to actually get to that spot, like a Nia Jax, that never had got that kind of praise since she’s been there, and then someone walk from outside inside to this world and get it, it really is a slap in the face and I just think Ronda, she needs to apologize first and foremost.”

He also commented on how the wrestling world accepted Rousey after her unceremonious exit from the UFC. The Rowdy One suffered two shocking losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes before exiting UFC and Booker T feels her comments have disrespected the female Superstars that worked with her and made her look good in the WWE.

The Hall Of Famer also said that he doesn't think Rousey can come back to the WWE after making these comments.

“If she came back, after saying this thing is fake, it just puts her in a position where now she gotta go out and work with fake wrestlers, anybody beat her, it’s not real, it just doesn’t sit well with me. If she’s gonna stay on the outside talking like that, that’s one thing, OK cool, fine, you got your money, you got paid, you can bash them now, cool, that’s fine, that’s what they do these days, but as far as you talking about a real fight, there’s plenty of real fights out there still left to have, all you gotta do is make a phone call and I’m sure those fights can be made, if you want to be in a real fight. Don’t judge people if you don’t want people to judge you.

While The Rowdy One did defend the comments made by her, Superstars like Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss and Lana were very vocal in expressing their displeasure towards the former RAW Women's Champion.

It will be interesting to see how the WWE Universe will react if she does make her return to the squared circle.