WWE has subtly taken the "Best in the World" moniker away from CM Punk

CM Punk: The Best in the World

WWE and CM Punk have not been on good terms ever since the latter's frustrations before his 2014 exit. CM Punk has publicly spoken about WWE many times, and WWE has returned the favor whenever the fans have tried to take over any segment on the air. Stephanie McMahon also called out Punk's UFC defeat in the middle of the ring when the audience tried to chant CM Punk's name during one of her promos. In a similar attempt to undermine Punk's legacy last year, WWE came up with the first-ever "World Cup" tournament to determine "The Best in the World." The crowd erupted into cheers for CM Punk when WWE announced the idea. This was a very impressive move by WWE, with the intention to take the moniker and associate it with another superstar in the company.

WWE did it just right by giving it to none other than Shane McMahon, and later pitting him against current fan favourite, The Miz, who is enjoying the best babyface run of his career. Even so, a Google search for - "Best in the World WWE" fetches CM Punk's Wikipedia link to this day. However, WWE has increased their efforts in making Shane McMahon the most recognizable superstar known by that nickname - even having the announcers welcome him as such, effectively rendering Punk's attachment to it redundant.

The feud between Shane McMahon and The Miz that abruptly came to an end due to the Superstar Shake-Up, saw both wrestlers fighting for the right to be known as the 'Best in the World'. For now, Shane McMahon seems to have established himself deserving of that honor.

Shane McMahon: "One superstar will have the accolade of knowing that they are the BEST IN THE WORLD. But who could that person be?"

Crowd: "CM PUNK, CM PUNK, CM PUNK, CM PUNK!"

Shane: "I don't believe he's in the tournament."#SDLive pic.twitter.com/DRVqryJbJA — GIF Skull - Overworked and UnderGIF'd (@GIFSkull) October 24, 2018

In the post-WrestleMania episode of SmackDown Live, Shane brought the moniker back while talking about his victory over The Miz at the Showcase of the Immortals. There were a couple of 'CM Punk' chants from the crowd but they soon ran out of steam. CM Punk no longer holds the record for the longest world title reign of the modern era. The McMahons are also well equipped to silence CM Punk chants with their witty replies.

WWE has successfully moved on from CM Punk. They are not susceptible to WWE Universe's criticism on that matter. CM Punk's recent return at a wrestling show is sure to pave the way for a fresh batch of chants from the fans, amidst speculation of a full-time return to the ring and a possible landing spot in AEW. Regardless, WWE's insistence to use his nickname for someone else is probably because they want to keep the moniker relevant and exciting for the fans; maybe the World Cup will become an annual event - time will tell.