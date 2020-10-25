Create
WWE Hell in a Cell - 2 Heel turns and 3 face turns that could happen- Roman Reigns finds a new ally?

Some stunning developments could happen at Hell in a Cell
Riju Dasgupta
Modified 25 Oct 2020, 11:34 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
As this article is being written, only five matches have been announced for WWE Hell in a Cell and that is truly baffling considering that we are mere hours away from the actual pay-per-view. More matches may indeed be added to the card, or the existing matches at WWE Hell in a Cell may run long, to give the matches more room to breathe.

To ensure that each one of the matches that have been advertised for Hell in a Cell is noteworthy, WWE may just decide on a bunch of dramatic twists and turns. As we have seen in the weeks prior to WWE Hell in a Cell, entering the actual steel structure is not the most difficult thing in the world, if you have a pair of bolt cutters on you.

And so, these heel turns and face turns could potentially happen during the course of the show.

#5 Jimmy Uso turns heel by viciously attacking Jey Uso at WWE Hell in a Cell

If you caught the final segment on SmackDown, leading into WWE Hell in a Cell, you know that the consequences for Jey Uso losing the big match are indeed severe, and so Jimmy Uso may decide to turn on his brother and start a Samoan faction. In time, Jey Uso too may be compelled to join the Samoan Dynasty stable. But the first step towards the heel faction may happen at WWE Hell in a Cell, where The Usos are, temporarily, split up from each other.

For a moment it may seem like The Usos are on the verge of teaming up before one turns on the other, leading to one of the best twists in WWE in recent memory. A Uso vs. Uso match could be special.

Published 25 Oct 2020, 11:34 IST
WWE Hell In A Cell 2020
