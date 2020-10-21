WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 winners: Where are they now?

WWE Hell in a Cell is one of the most anticipated pay-per-views of the year as fans get to witness some major rivalries take place inside the demonic structure. Over the years, Hell in a Cell has given us some of the most brutal and memorable matches.

Last year’s event was no different, as fans witnessed an epic battle between Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch inside the Hell in a Cell for the RAW Women’s Championship. That wasn’t all, as fans were also looking forward to a huge match between Seth Rollins and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship.

It was also the last time Bayley lost her SmackDown Women’s Championship, while Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns teamed up during the night for a big tag team match.

In this article, we will look back at the winners of last year’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view and where they are now.

#9 Natalya defeated Lacey Evans at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019

Only one match was contested during the WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 pre-show in which Natalya faced Lacey Evans. The two women almost competed for ten minutes, after which Natalya locked in the Sharpshooter on Evans to win the match.

Natalya is part of WWE SmackDown, where she is currently without any major feud. This will likely keep her away from this year’s Hell in a Cell event unless WWE plans to book a multi-team Women’s Tag Team Championship match for the event.

During the pres-how, Mustafa Ali and Randy Orton also had a confrontation, which led to a match between them later in the PPV.

#8 RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated Sasha Banks inside WWE Hell in a Cell 2019

The first match of WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 main show saw Becky Lynch defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks in a Hell in a Cell match. This was a brutal 20-minute match that was filled with some big spots.

In the final moments of the match, Lynch delivered a Bexploder to Banks from the top rope onto multiple steel chairs before making her tapout to the Dis-arm-her to retain the title.

Lynch is currently out of action as she is pregnant. She relinquished her RAW Women’s Championship following the Money in the Bank pay-per-view this year.

Banks, on the other hand, is booked for a match against Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at this year’s WWE Hell in a Cell.