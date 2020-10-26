WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: 5 Big takeaways from the PPV

The WWE ThunderDome hosted its fourth pay-per-view event on Sunday evening as Hell in a Cell 2020 took place in Orlando, Florida. On occasion over the past few years, Hell in a Cell has felt like just another stop on the WWE calendar. Hell in a Cell 2020, though, proved to be one of the most newsworthy WWE pay-per-view offerings of the year so far.

Although the main card featured only six matches, three of those bouts took place inside the famed Hell in a Cell structure.

Each of these matches delivered in their own unique way, including a women's bout that was undoubtedly one of the best in recent memory.

The future of the Money in the Bank briefcase was also decided at Hell in a Cell, whilst several longstanding rivalries were continued elsewhere on the card.

On what was a stellar night of action, here are five big takeaways from WWE Hell in a Cell 2020.

#5 Roman still reigns as The Tribal Chief

In what was the first-ever "I Quit" Hell in a Cell match in WWE history, Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso to retain his Universal Championship in the opening match on the pay-per-view.

An intense family affair at Hell in a Cell

Reigns dominated his opponent for large portions of the near 30-minute bout, but Jey Uso repeatedly refused to verbally submit. So decisive was the beating Reigns was giving his cousin that at one point WWE officials Adam Pearce, Jamie Noble, and Pat Buck came out to try and persuade Reigns to let the referee end the contest out of concern for Jey Uso's welfare.

Their pleas went ignored by Reigns, which brought out Jey Uso's twin brother Jimmy Uso to the ring. An emotional exchange ensued with Jimmy Uso trying to appeal to Reigns on a personal level to stop the match - and end the assault on Jey Uso.

A tearful Roman Reigns appeared to be listening to reason. Suddenly, however, Reigns tightly snatched Jimmy Uso in his guillotine choke. Seeing Jimmy Uso struggle for consciousness was too much for Jey Uso, who was forced to say "I Quit" in order to save his sibling.

Following the match, Roman Reigns was congratulated by Afa and Sika (Roman's father) who congratulated him on his win - seemingly acknowledging him as the head of the family table.

Following two successive pay-per-view events where Jey Uso has come up vastly short, it is highly unlikely that we will see a third big match between Reigns and his cousin.

The Tribal Chief will now surely move on to new challenges on the SmackDown brand.