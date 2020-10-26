WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: 5 things we learned at the pay-per-view

This year's edition of WWE Hell in a Cell may have only had a handful of matches on the card in comparison to some other pay-per-views this year, but it certainly did not disappoint. Fans saw some huge rivalries come to a head within the red chainlink walls, with amazing skill and storytelling on display.

Four championships were on the line during the 12th annual edition of the WWE event, and two changed hands on the night, as well as a new Mr. Money in the Bank getting crowned and a shocking heel turn.

Throughout the night, the WWE Universe were treated to some fantastic moments which really seemed to signal some new changes and usher in the potential for fresh feuds. Here are five things that we learned at WWE's Hell in a Cell 2020.

#5 WWE faction RETRIBUTION are already stagnant

Good thing God built me to last. Not done yet. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/h3Karx2Msv — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 26, 2020

In a previously unannounced match, RETRIBUTION member Slapjack took on Bobby Lashley for the WWE United States Championship. Bobby Lashley easily defeated the member of the new faction, just the latest in a string of losses for the group.

Over the past few weeks on RAW, RETRIBUTION have been beaten down time and time again at the hands of The Hurt Business and The Fiend. The losses have crushed any momentum that the group may have had, and this was especially apparent after the events of Hell in a Cell.

It is getting more and more obvious that there is a clear lack of direction for the faction. With segments of the group cut from television and their universally panned names, there hasn't been much chance for RETRIBUTION to bounce back. The common theme at the moment for the group seems to be multiple members getting beat by one person, and then them all fleeing - which isn't exactly setting them up as a force to be reckoned with.