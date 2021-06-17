WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: 5 Potential finishes for Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair 

Rhea Ripley will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair this Sunday night at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Since The Queen made her return to WWE programming following WrestleMania back in April, Flair has targeted the Women's Championship and its new holder Rhea Ripley.

Ripley was able to overcome the threat of Asuka at this year's Show Of Shows to win the Championship for the first time and then retained her Championship last month at WrestleMania Backlash.

It was Asuka who was pinned in last month's triple threat match where Ripley retained, which meant that Charlotte had a legitimate claim for a rematch. Nikki Cross has become part of the Women's Championship picture as well recently and it's a shock that this match hasn't been changed to another triple threat.

Given the issues between these two women in recent weeks, there are a number of potential endings to Hell in a Cell's RAW Women's Championship match.

#5 Rhea Ripley retains her RAW Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell

Rhea Ripley was promoted to Monday Night RAW ahead of this year's WrestleMania and has gone on to dominate the Women's Division in such a short time. The Nightmare became the first woman to hold the NXT UK, NXT, and RAW Women's Championships at WrestleMania and could well be the only person on the roster at present who can take the fight to Charlotte Flair.

Ripley lost to Flair the last time these two women collided in a one-on-one Women's Championship match. This came back at WrestleMania 36 when The Queen walked out with the NXT Women's Title.

This time around Ripley is once again walking into the match at Hell in a Cell as the Champion but could be about to show Flair that she isn't the same person that The Queen toppled at WrestleMania 36.

If Flair underestimates the current RAW Women's Champion at Hell in a Cell, then it's easy to see Ripley walking out with her Championship. This is the first time that The Queen and The Nightmare have collided one on one for the title since Ripley was added to the Monday Night RAW roster and it could decide who really is the future of the Women's Division.

