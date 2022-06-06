WWE Hell in a Cell 2022: 5 Mistakes that were made 

Hell in a Cell took over Chicago last night, and while the show provided a fantastic main event match, there wasn't a lot to talk about following the event.

Many of the big names who have dominated the company over the past few years were missing from the show, the main championships were not defended, and there are very few talking points heading into tonight's RAW.

After what could be considered an underwhelming event, here are just five mistakes that were made at WWE Hell in a Cell.

#5. The show lacked all of the company's biggest stars

It was hoped that more matches would be added on the final day ahead of the show, but Hell in a Cell didn't even include a kickoff show match. While it was clear that Roman Reigns wasn't going to be part of the show for several weeks, many other names could have taken part.

Story continues below ad

The SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey could have defended her title against Natalya, and The Usos could have had their rematch against Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Ricochet could also have defended his title against Gunther, but instead, WWE decided to go ahead with a show where there were just two title defenses and none of the names who have been pushed hard by the company in recent years.

#4. No successful homecoming for Mustafa Ali

Story continues below ad

Mustafa Ali has been pushing for a title match against Theory since returning to WWE after requesting his release. Ali was given the stage in front of his hometown crowd but could not capitalize on the opportunity and came up short when challenging for the United States Championship.

This would have been the perfect story for Ali and would have allowed the feud between Theory and Mustafa to continue heading into Money in the Bank, but this is no longer the case. The former Retribution leader was pinned clean, which means that the feud is all over and there was no action after the bell to suggest otherwise.

#3. There was no Elias cameo to further the storyline with Kevin Owens

Story continues below ad

Heading into the show, Ezekiel talked about his brother Elias and how he wanted to win the Tag Team Championship with him. Many believed that this was some sort of tease that Elias could make his return at Hell in a Cell and help his brother pick up the win.

Instead, it was a straightforward match that saw Kevin Owens get the victory. Owens then claimed that this now means that Ezekiel is, in fact, Elias without any real proof. It's unclear how this storyline can now continue since there was nothing to suggest that Owens was wrong in his assumption that Ezekiel isn't who he says he is.

#2. There was nothing feeding into Money in the Bank following Hell in a Cell

Story continues below ad

Several bouts on the card could have been pushed forward into rematches if the company had added something after the matches. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins has definitely come to an end, but the storyline between Ezekiel and Kevin Owens could have continued.

The feud between Theory and Mustafa Ali could also have continued if there was some sort of interference that allowed Ali to lose but still have a claim for a rematch. Bianca Belair's tactics to pick up the win made it clear that WWE has already circled back to Belair vs. Lynch at Money in the Bank as well.

#1. The Judgement Day failed to recruit a new member at Hell in a Cell

Story continues below ad

Edge has wrestled just five matches in 2022, and in that time, he has been able to form The Judgement Day. The former world champion recruited Damian Priest at WrestleMania and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania Backlash.

There was a feeling that there would be a fourth recruit at Hell in a Cell, but instead, The Judgement Day was able to pick up a clean win, and there was no betrayal, debut, or return despite all of the teases heading into the show.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far