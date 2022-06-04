WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 - 5 possible moments that could steal the show - Major return, unexpected ally, and more 

Hell in a Cell is one of the most brutal stipulations ever created in professional wrestling. Here, anything and everything can happen between the competitors.

The 2022 edition of the event has almost arrived, and it is expected to deliver yet again. Major stars like Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, and Kevin Owens will participate in blockbuster matches.

With one battle taking place inside the punishing structure, various other stipulations like No Holds Barred and Mixed Tag Team matches are in store for fans.

Without further ado, here are five possible moments that could steal the show at Hell in a Cell 2022.

#5. Elias' younger brother proves his worth

The Prizefighter will face Elias' younger brother in a singles competition

Elias' so-called younger brother Ezekiel has been involved in an amusing rivalry with Kevin Owens.

The two will battle each other for the first time on a premium live event this Sunday. While Owens wants to prove that his opponent is a disguised Elias, Ezekiel will try to shut THe Prizefighter's mouth by defeating him cleanly.

WWE might also start the match with footage of Elias wishing his brother all the best. This will annoy Kevin Owens to the extent that he will make mistakes during the bout, resulting in his loss.

The moment will be a great push for the babyface and fans in the arena will remember it for a long time.

#4. Two rising superstars steal the show

Theory and Mustafa Ali will battle at Hell in a Cell 2022

The United States Champion Theory is set to defend his title in a singles match with Mustafa Ali.

Although the build to the match has been average, the actual match might be better than what fans are expecting. Ali and Theory are exceptional performers and can amuse all the fans in attendance.

Looking at the past few weeks, The Miz might get involved in the contest to assure Theory's victory. Either way, the face-off might become the match of the night in a show-stealing moment.

Theory might be getting built for a future confrontation with the legendary John Cena, so our prediction goes with Theory. Let us know what you think in the comments section.

#3. The Visionary wins clean at Hell in a Cell 2022

WWE @WWE



@CodyRhodes @WWERollins #HIAC These two are READY to step inside Hell in a Cell this Sunday! These two are READY to step inside Hell in a Cell this Sunday!@CodyRhodes @WWERollins #HIAC https://t.co/l7PhthBSfX

Seth "Freakin" Rollins has been involved in a fierce rivalry with Cody Rhodes since WrestleMania 38. The two have stolen the show on two separate occasions.

It is noteworthy that Rhodes was able to pick up back-to-back wins over his current rival. If the streak continues, Rollins' moment will be destroyed to a great extent. To maintain balance, the company might book Rollins to score a clean win over his opponent.

The Visionary has faced multiple opponents inside Hell in a Cell. He will use his experience to the fullest to ensure victory over The American Nightmare. He needs to win this Sunday.

#2. New member in The Judgment Day

The Judgement Day is immensely powerful

The Judgment Day will face AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team match at Hell in a Cell 2022.

While most viewers expect a clear outcome, WWE might have planned a surprising outcome. Former NXT Superstar Ciampa is rumored to be joining The Judgment Day soon.

If the rumors are true, he might interfere to make sure that the heel team wins. This moment will cement The Judgment Day as the strongest faction in WWE and the rivalry that started between AJ Styles and Edge will continue for at least one more match.

Styles, Morgan, and Balor might soon recruit a member to balance the odds. If not Ciampa, who else can join Edge's dark faction? Let us know in the comments.

#1. The Fiend makes a shocking return at Hell in a Cell 2022

Wyatt was featured on the poster of the event's 2019 edition

Bray Wyatt, one of the most talented superstars in WWE, was let go by the promotion in 2021. Fans have been anticipating his next move ever since.

The recently released superstar hinted at a possible return via Twitter. This has led fans to believe that he might be appearing at Hell in a Cell 2022.

In terms of what he can do on the show, his interference might be a great way of ending the conflict between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Rollins and Wyatt have a history together, so the latter might start a conflict with his former rival.

If Bray Wyatt is to return as a heel, he might assault Cody Rhodes, leading to Seth Rollins' victory. These are just some wild speculations. If you have any more theories, sound off in the comments section!

