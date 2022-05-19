Edge drops a big hint on top star being the next member to join The Judgment Day

WWE legend Edge looks to have dropped a big tease on the next member of his faction, The Judgment Day.

The Rated-R Superstar turned heel before WrestleMania 38 during his feud with AJ Styles. At The Show of Shows, he was assisted by Damian Priest to win his match and the two later revealed an alliance, calling it The Judgment Day. Earlier this month at WrestleMania Backlash, former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley joined the faction as well.

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Edge made it clear that he's looking for more members to join his group and is ready to welcome everyone with open arms who want to take their careers to the next level.

Now, he has taken to Instagram to share a picture of former NXT Champion Ciampa, in what fans are speculating to be a major hint at the star joining his faction.

It is interesting to note that Ciampa was one of the rumored members to join The Judgment Day.

Interesting report on the current plan for the next member of Edge's faction

The Judgment Day has become a huge hit among the WWE Universe in a very short time. There's no doubt that under the guidance of a veteran like Edge, stars like Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley could learn a lot.

The stable is currently in a feud with RAW Superstars AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan. According to Brad Shepard in his Unleashed Patreon, the WWE creative is currently planning to have Balor turn on Styles and join The Judgment Day.

"The current creative plan calls for Finn Balor to turn on AJ Styles and join Edge’s Judgement Day faction. I do not know when that is planned to happen. We will have to wait and see when Balor will end up turning on Styles and join Judgement Day. The idea of Balor and Styles teaming up hit many fans in the feels, but WWE doesn’t really cater to that kind of booking very often. It is likely to help out Balor in the long run," said Brad Shepard.

Another report from Ringside News has stated that there were plans for former WWE NXT Superstar Harland (Parker Boudreaux) to join the faction before his release from the company last month.

Comment down and let us know which superstar would you want to see join Edge's faction next?

