WWE Hell in a Cell: 5 Last-minute rumors you should know before the show - Planned winners, Nixed plans, and more

We are less than 24 hours away from WWE Hell in a Cell 2021. WWE has already announced a total of six matches for the show, including three title matches, two of which will take place inside Hell in a Cell.

WWE Hell in a Cell will likely be the final pay-per-view in the ThunderDome as WWE is set to resume touring from next month. While the match card isn't inspiring, fans are expecting some major swerves from WWE to shake things up before they return to arenas with live fans.

To get you all ready for WWE Hell in a Cell 2021, here are the top last-minute rumors that might have a major impact on the show. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Planned winners of the Championship matches at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021

WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 originally had four championship matches on the card. However, the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio was preponed and took place on this week's SmackDown.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is set to step inside Hell in a Cell to defend his title against Drew McIntyre. SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair also raised the stakes for her match against Bayley, and the two will now meet inside Hell in a Cell. The RAW Women's Championship will be on the line with Charlotte Flair challenging Rhea Ripley.

According to Cageside Seats, none of the championships are expected to change hands at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021.

"No titles are expected to change hands this weekend at Hell in a Cell."

The WWE Championship Hell in a Cell match stipulates that if Drew McIntyre loses, he won't get to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE title again. Hence, Drew McIntyre will likely leave the WWE title picture following WWE Hell in a Cell 2021.

