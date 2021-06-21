WWE Hell in a Cell - Best & Worst:  Major shot at Michael Cole, Big botch live on air, Massive mistake with Drew McIntyre 

Something about WWE Hell in a Cell just felt a little off. Maybe it was the fact that some of the finishes did not make sense or that there were absolutely no surprises, but overall, WWE Hell in a Cell just massively failed to deliver.

There were high points for sure, but all the air was sucked out of the pay-per-view when WWE took Roman Reigns off the card. None of the other feuds felt personal enough to warrant a Hell in a Cell match because of the lack of genuine storyline heat.

One must assume that the company wanted to coast through WWE Hell in a Cell without much fanfare, setting the stage for when WWE is back on the road again. If this is indeed the case, it will be quite some time before the product is as much fun as it used to be.

If you felt otherwise about WWE Hell in a Cell, do share your views in the comments section of the article by all means.

#1 Best: WWE Hell in a Cell kicks off with a banger

Bianca Belair and Bayley probably had the best match at WWE Hell in a Cell this year. It was probably not as good as the Bayley vs. Sasha Banks match last year, but it was still pretty great.

The only issue with a match that good is that the show goes downhill from there. If this match had ended the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, there would have been no complaints from fans.

Where does Bianca Belair go from here? Could Sasha Banks return after WWE Hell in a Cell for the rematch she is owed? Could Carmella or Liv Morgan ascend a level or two in the SmackDown hierarchy?

By the way, did anyone catch Bayley asking Michael Cole to shut up? How hilarious was that?!

