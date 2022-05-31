The Bobby Lashley vs. Omos feud will (hopefully) end at WWE Hell in a Cell

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has had his hands full recently with his former manager MVP and his newest charge, Omos. The 7'3" giant has done his best to make The All Mighty's life miserable.

For the folks at WWE creative, this feud presents a perfect opportunity. They believe that they have something special in the big man, and they are trying to nudge him up the card by facing high-caliber opponents. As anyone can tell you, Bobby Lashey is about as high-caliber as you get.

He's not only a highly decorated performer in the annals of WWE history, but he's also a former IMPACT World Champion and held World Wrestling Entertainment's version of the ECW Championship as well. He's what many refer to as 'legit' because he's also crossed over into the world of mixed martial arts. His resume is about as impressive as it gets, and the WWE Universe highly respects him.

Lashley fits the description of the blue-chip athlete to perfection. A United States military veteran, he was a star amateur wrestler for the Army. He likely would have qualified to represent America at the 2004 Summer Olympics, but an injury derailed the 6'3", 275-pound grappler.

In professional wrestling, you can often only be as good as the person you're working with in the ring. While the powers that be in WWE believe that Omos represents the future, he's clearly not ready for prime time or the main event in the present day. That's been pretty evident thus far.

Omos is a long way from reaching the level of fellow big men like Kane or The Big Show. Both of those giants were much more polished than the basketball player turned wrestler.

WWE has let the Lashley vs, Omos feud go on for far too long and will hopefully end the angle at Hell in a Cell

Considering his athletic background, one would think that Omos would be agile and light on his feet for a man his size. That hasn't been the case, as the mauling monster has displayed clumsy maneuvers and moved around slowly in the ring. At some point in his matches, he gets blown up and begins moving around like he's walking in a foot of wet cement.

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



The two people I want to 𝐃𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐘 more than anyone.



It ends in Chicago.



The two people I want to 𝐃𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐘 more than anyone.

It ends in Chicago.

#HIAC @WWE

This feud has done nothing to push Omos. As a matter of fact, it's almost exposed him. At times, his plodding around the ring makes him look more and more like Giant Gonzales and a lot less like Andre the Giant.

There is very little heat to this angle, and unfortunately for Lashley, he's had to carry these bouts. He's doing that when he could be pursuing Roman Reigns and challenging for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

The promotion should definitely not give up on Omos, as he will (hopefully) show progress and live up to his massive potential.

However, this rivalry has only shown us that both he and his character still need a lot more polishing. No one, not even a performer of Bobby Lashley's stature, can hide that. This Sunday, The All Mighty needs to vanquish Omos and MVP and then move on to bigger and better things.

