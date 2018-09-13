WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: 5 Potential Finishes To Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose

The RAW Tag Team titles are on the line

A couple of weeks ago, The Revival was set to take on The B-Team for the RAW Tag Team Championships. The match was made but Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler assaulted The Revival before the match and took their place in the tag title match instead.

Being the dominant force that they are, they took the titles with relative ease and even defeated The B-Team in their rematch the following week. However, that was just what was happening on the side for the now-RAW Tag Team Champions. The two are part of a much bigger picture, aligning with Braun Strowman to take on The Shield.

As a result of the clash that's been happening, Ziggler & McIntyre now find themselves facing 2/3rds of The Shield - Dean Ambrose and Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins.

Thanks to a little manipulation and trickery, Rollins and Ambrose managed to not only prevent another arrest but get themselves a shot at the tag titles in the process.

Believe it or not, despite having better resumes, the odds are actually stacked against Ambrose and Rollins ahead of their big title match. Here's how things could go down.

#5 Drew McIntyre turns on Dolph Ziggler

It would be a much-anticipated break-up

Right off the bat, this scenario is the least likely to take place. We all know it's only a matter of time before Drew McIntyre hits the Claymore Kick on Dolph Ziggler and shoot himself to singles superstardom.

This could be that moment depending on the circumstances. It could either be that McIntyre is sick of Ziggler and leaves him, costing them the titles or it could be after Ziggler gets pinned and they've lost the titles. One thing is for sure, it would be a premature end to the Strowman-Ziggler-McIntyre alliance.

