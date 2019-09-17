WWE Hell in a Cell 2019: Predicting the entire match-card after Clash of Champions

Hell in a Cell is a matter of weeks away

WWE Clash of Champions is now in the history books and the company is bracing itself for what is going to be a very busy month.

With a big move to FOX for SmackDown and a draft on the horizon, fans can be forgiven for not realizing that Hell in a Cell is also right around the corner.

The PPV is set to take place in just three short weeks and the seeds for several matches were planted at the Clash of Champions event. The ending of the show, in particular, was a huge indication as to what we can expect in the Hell in a Cell main event.

With such little time between the two events taking place, fans should expect to see a number of rematches from Clash of Champions at the show. With that in mind, let's take a look and see what Hell in a Cell 2019 could end up looking like.

#7 AJ Styles vs Cedric Alexander for the US Championship

AJ Styles and Cedric Alexander had their match cut short at Clash of Champions

Much to the annoyance of the WWE Universe, a potential match of the night between Cedric Alexander and AJ Styles was trimmed down to under 10 minutes and placed on the pre-card at Clash of Champions.

The match was still fast-paced and exciting and Alexander managed to give an excellent account of himself. The post-match attack on Alexander suggests that this feud is not done just yet and with the draft on the horizon, there is a strong chance the WWE could pull the trigger on Alexander, so AJ can move back to the main-event scene.

If nothing else, these two stars deserve a real chance to show the WWE Universe what they can do together in the ring.

