WWE Hell in a Cell: Three Superstars who flopped and two who didn't

WWE Hell in a Cell

This year's WWE Hell in a Cell PPV will likely go down in the books as one of the most controversial and polarizing events of the year, as the end of the show drew tremendous criticism from both fans online and WWE fans in the arena.

The PPV as a whole might have been passable for most fans, but the finish of the main event seemed to irk many viewers as Bray Wyatt vs Seth Rollins ended in what appeared to be a disqualification. WWE would later clarify that the match ended due to referee stoppage, but the uncertainty around the match finish, as well as Wyatt coming up short in winning the Universal title, left many fans upset.

Given tthat, let's take a look at three WWE Superstars who flopped during this year's Hell in a Cell PPV and two Superstars who did not.

#5 AJ Style: a flop

AJ Styles

One of the main fan concerns heading into this year's WWE Hell in a Cell PPV was the lack of matches announced for the show, as only four bouts had been announced for the event just hours before it went on the air.

As a result of WWE only announcing a few matches ahead of time for the PPV, several bouts, including a six-man tag team match pitting The O.C. vs Braun Strowman and The Viking Raiders, were added to the PPV card at the last minute.

While some of the unannounced matches provided quality in-ring wrestling, the six-man tag team match just fell flat, and suffered greatly from no PPV build.

AJ Styles is one of WWE Raw's top stars, and seeing him lose a PPV match which had no previous build was disappointing and ultimately led to a flop for the current United States Champion.

