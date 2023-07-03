WWE hints at Brock Lesnar's next feud? (It's not Cody Rhodes)

Brock Lesnar didn’t show up at WWE Money in the Bank 2023, and that left a lot of fans disappointed. It appears that the company is trying to tell fans that the Beast has moved on from his feud with Cody Rhodes.

WWE recently dropped a clip of Brock Lesnar’s first televised meeting with Omos on Instagram. The timing of the clip is very odd, as it was posted just a day before the RAW after Money in the Bank. It is possible that WWE could be hinting at the former WWE Champion’s next feud being with the Nigerian Giant.

The two superstars famously confronted each other on multiple occasions in the buildup to WrestleMania 39. Omos overpowered Lesnar every time they met on RAW. However, the Beast got the upper hand during their match at WrestleMania 39 Night 2.

Brock Lesnar took out Omos with an F5 for the win on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Beast was originally pitched to work a match against Bray Wyatt but turned it down. GUNTHER was also rumored to face Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 at one point, but the higher-ups eventually picked Omos.

Lesnar last worked a WWE match at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on May 27. The 2019 Money in the Bank winner squared off against Cody Rhodes in their second singles meeting. He would pick up the win against the American Nightmare with the Kimura Lock.

Will Brock Lesnar appear on WWE RAW this week?

Lesnar hasn’t appeared on the red brand in weeks. He successfully negotiated his free agency status during the WWE Draft 2023, which allows him to appear on both RAW and SmackDown. It is worth mentioning that Omos was also declared a free agent after the draft.

Brock Lesnar could appear on the July 3 episode of Monday Night RAW to reveal his intentions. As of this writing, he is still rumored to face Cody Rhodes in a gimmick match at the 2023 SummerSlam premium live event in Detroit, Michigan.

WWE RAW emanates from CFG Arena in Baltimore, MD, tonight. Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya for the Women’s World Championship is the only match advertised for the show so far.

