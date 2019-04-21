WWE History: Randy Orton's priceless reaction after Brock Lesnar's brutal beatdown at Summerslam 2016

When Lesnar didn't hold anything back

The backstory

The ending to Summerslam 2016 was one of the most disturbing visuals the WWE Universe had ever witnessed. Brock Lesnar won a one-sided encounter against Randy Orton in the main event of the show. The Beast beat Orton to a pulp, opening him up after hitting him with a multitude of elbow shots to the head.

A bloodied Orton couldn't compete further and lost the match by KO. The WWE Universe watched in utter disgust as Brock Lesnar kept beating the tar out of Orton even after he had won the match. The PPV went off the air with EMTs tending to an unconscious Viper whose blood had turned the ring crimson.

What happened after the match?

Fans are well aware of what went down between Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar backstage after the match. But few must have seen Orton's priceless reaction to the beating he had just received, after Summerslam went off the air.

After the dust was settled, Orton rose up, went over to the ramp, and smiled at the camera! This visual wasn't seen by the ones watching on TV, but the live crowd was fortunate enough to see that The Viper was in his senses and in good spirits, minutes after receiving the worst beating of his life.

The aftermath

Shane McMahon made his way to the ring after the match, and got a thunderous F5 for his efforts. This ending was supposed to lead to a feud between Brock Lesnar and Shane McMahon, but plans were changed later. Randy Orton went on to win the next year's Royal Rumble match and won the WWE Title from Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33.

As for Lesnar, he defeated his arch-nemesis Goldberg for the first time ever, at WrestleMania, resulting in the latter's exit from the company.