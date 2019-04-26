×
WWE history: Rare video shows a young Goldberg talking about NFL career

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Feature
70   //    26 Apr 2019, 10:18 IST

Goldberg: then and now
Goldberg: then and now

The backstory

Goldberg is widely regarded as being one of the most popular Superstars of all time. The behemoth was WCW's top athlete during the Monday Night Wars. Goldberg's legendary undefeated streak stood at 173-1, when Kevin Nash booked himself to win against the former NFL star.

You heard that right! Goldberg played for several teams in the NFL before making his way to the squared circle.


The rare clip

An extremely rare clip of Goldberg resurfaced last year, featuring the WCW World Heavyweight Champion in a completely different look. The clip shows Goldberg walking towards the camera at a backstage venue, speaking in a low tone, and being highly respectful in his mannerisms.


Goldberg is seen talking about his NFL career in the clip. Here's a transcript for the interested ones:

The feeling of competition... not only does it put one team against another, but for each and every player... you compete one-on-one with the other person. Obviously...

Unfortunately, the entre interview isn't presented in the clip, and the video cuts midway. Nonetheless, it's still fascinating to see a young Bill Goldberg, complete with hair on his head, being all humble and respectful. This is a completely different person from what the fans have been accustomed to seeing on their TV screens. Goldberg's on-screen persona was of an always-angry muscled up freak, who would perform incredible feats of strength inside the squared circle.

Longtime fans might remember the moment when Goldberg managed to lift The Big Show on his shoulders, and hit him with his signature move.


Also read: 7 WWE Superstars who performed incredible feats of strength


The aftermath

Goldberg went on to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, after an illustrious career comprising his runs in WCW and WWE.

WWE Hall of Fame Goldberg Greatest Faces in WWE history WWE Little Known Facts History of WWE
