WWE Holiday Tour Results: Gunther suffers shocking loss, Cody Rhodes puts current champion through table, Seth Rollins faces two former rivals (Rochester, 12/17)

The WWE roster stopped over in Rochester, Minnesota, on Sunday, December 17, for another live show. The event was stacked with top stars from RAW and SmackDown and featured a title match in the main event.

The show kickstarted with a singles match between Jey Uso and Finn Balor. While the former Bloodline member has not been able to win a singles match on TV programming since his move to RAW, he was able to put down Balor at the live event to take home the victory.

Next up, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven faced off against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in a non-title match. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were able to walk out with the win. This was followed by MVP issuing an open challenge on behalf of Omos, which was accepted by Akira Tozawa. However, the latter failed to live up to his words and was on the losing end.

Elsewhere on the card, Nia Jax defeated Shayna Baszler in a singles match, while Kevin Owens joined forces with LA Knight to defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Cody Rhodes was also in action in Rochester. The American Nightmare faced Damian Priest in Street Fight and even put the Judgment Day member through a table before delivering a Cross Rhodes to pick up the win.

Next up, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro of The LWO. DIY also teamed up with The Miz to get a win over Imperium. The loss came as a shock for many, as Gunther is mostly on the winning end of his matches.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who took on two former rivals, Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura, in a triple-threat match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Visionary retained his title to conclude the action-packed evening. Rollins also went on to pay tribute to the late Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt after the match.

Complete WWE Holiday Tour Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Rochester, Minnesota, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Jey Uso defeated Finn Balor

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Akira Tozawa

Nia Jax defeated Shayna Baszler

Kevin Owens & LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso

Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest in a Street Fight

The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) defeated The LWO (Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde)

The Miz and DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) defeated Imperium

World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat match.