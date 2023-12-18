Beautiful Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee tribute during WWE show

During a WWE show in Rochester tonight, there was a tribute paid to the late superstars Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper.

Wrestling may be all about sports entertainment in WWE, but fans have an unbelievable passion as well, which is displayed during some events. Wyatt and Lee passed away in their prime due to tragic circumstances. Bray passed away earlier this year, and Lee passed away in 2020.

Seth Rollins brought out the passionate side of fans tonight after the show ended when he addressed the crowd on the mic. He asked if anyone had fireflies among the audience as the fans took out their mobile phone flashlights and lit up the arena, paying tribute to the late Bray Wyatt.

"The mood is set. Anybody got any fireflies among the audience tonight? I see a couple. I see a few now," Seth Rollins said.

He then went on to pay tribute to Brodie Lee as well with his "Yeah yeah yeah!" catchphrase, saying that loved ones were always in their minds during this time of the year.

"This time of year loved ones are always on our minds, man, you know what I'm saying? Yeah yeah yeah!" Seth Rollins said.

You can watch the video below:

Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee's tragic deaths shook the wrestling world

At only 36 years old, Bray Wyatt passed away on August 24, 2023. The news shattered the wrestling world when it broke, with wrestlers pouring in with their tributes. While fans had heard that he was sick, they had thought he was recovering, and his unfortunate demise took everyone by shock.

His fellow Wyatt Family member, Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper, also passed away back in 2020 at only 41 years of age. AEW broke the news with Lee's wife, revealing that the reason for his passing was a non-COVID-related lung issue.

The two legendary wrestlers left an indelible mark on WWE with the characters they brought to the fans. Lee's run as the TNT Champion in AEW also remains memorable.

What is your favorite Wyatt Family moment in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!