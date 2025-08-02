WWE icon to betray the world at SummerSlam & replace Seth Rollins as leader of his faction? Possibility explored

The highly anticipated first two-night WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is merely hours away. The card is stacked with several classic bouts that promise thrill and chaos. Fans can expect multiple shockers on the show. Interestingly, a new leader for Paul Heyman's heel faction could be crowned on Night One.Jey Uso and Roman Reigns are all set to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One. In a shocking turn of events, The Yeet Master may turn heel, and the WWE Universe could witness a huge betrayal as Reigns' former right-hand man snaps and turns on him, taking revenge on the OTC for always disrespecting him.Paul Heyman could announce Jey Uso as the new leader of his faction and crown him the new Undisputed Tribal Chief, honoring him with &quot;Ula Fala.&quot; The stable could hand down a vicious beating on Roman Reigns, sending the OTC off-TV once again. This could also work a a measure to write him off programming so he can proceed with his upcoming Hollywood project Street Fighter.With John Cena's babyface turn and Seth Rollins' injury, WWE is out of major heels on its roster. Jey Uso possesses every tool to be the top bad guy on the roster and run with the opportunity.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been officially confirmed yet.Jey Uso reunited with his brother on SmackDown ahead of WWE SummerSlamThe go-home edition of the blue brand went off-air with the brawl between Jelly Roll and Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. However, the show for the fans live in the arena didn't end there, as the crowd witnessed a couple of dark matches.One of the matches featured the reunion of Jey and Jimmy Uso for a tag team match after 130 days, to take on The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. The Usos picked up the win over the RAW faction.It will be interesting to see how the tag team battle between Jey and Roman vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed unfolds at The Biggest Party of The Summer.