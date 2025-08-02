  • home icon
WWE icon to betray the world at SummerSlam & replace Seth Rollins as leader of his faction? Possibility explored

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 02, 2025
Seth Rollins is a former WWE Heavyweight Champion (Pic Credit: WWE.com)

The highly anticipated first two-night WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is merely hours away. The card is stacked with several classic bouts that promise thrill and chaos. Fans can expect multiple shockers on the show. Interestingly, a new leader for Paul Heyman's heel faction could be crowned on Night One.

Ad

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns are all set to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One. In a shocking turn of events, The Yeet Master may turn heel, and the WWE Universe could witness a huge betrayal as Reigns' former right-hand man snaps and turns on him, taking revenge on the OTC for always disrespecting him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Paul Heyman could announce Jey Uso as the new leader of his faction and crown him the new Undisputed Tribal Chief, honoring him with "Ula Fala." The stable could hand down a vicious beating on Roman Reigns, sending the OTC off-TV once again. This could also work a a measure to write him off programming so he can proceed with his upcoming Hollywood project Street Fighter.

With John Cena's babyface turn and Seth Rollins' injury, WWE is out of major heels on its roster. Jey Uso possesses every tool to be the top bad guy on the roster and run with the opportunity.

Ad

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Jey Uso reunited with his brother on SmackDown ahead of WWE SummerSlam

The go-home edition of the blue brand went off-air with the brawl between Jelly Roll and Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. However, the show for the fans live in the arena didn't end there, as the crowd witnessed a couple of dark matches.

Ad
Ad

One of the matches featured the reunion of Jey and Jimmy Uso for a tag team match after 130 days, to take on The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. The Usos picked up the win over the RAW faction.

It will be interesting to see how the tag team battle between Jey and Roman vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed unfolds at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

