WWE icon to cost Roman Reigns his match at WrestleMania 41 and set up a retirement match? Exploring potential hint

Roman Reigns has an uphill battle against two of his biggest enemies in WWE, CM Punk and Seth Rollins, at WrestleMania 41. However, in a surprising twist, Reigns' past can haunt him at 'Mania, and a former enemy of his can spoil the result of the match. The Big Dog had a one-on-one encounter against a WWE legend in 2022.

This superstar left WWE after losing the bout to Reigns. However, he never got a rematch against The Tribal Chief. To ensure he gets what he wants, this legend can return on Night One of WrestleMania 41 to cost Reigns his match. To add to speculations, this star has already confirmed he will have the last match of his career this year.

Goldberg, the WWE Hall of Famer, is that legend. Speculations of Da Man returning and attacking Reigns at The Show of Shows have arisen because the 58-year-old legend posted a clip of his 2022 match with the OTC at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

On his official Instagram account, Goldberg recently put up a clip from the match, where he surprised Reigns with a monstrous Spear right when Roman was coming at him with a Superman Punch.

In the caption, he noted that it was too bad that "there was never a rematch." This has raised speculations of a Goldberg return at WrestleMania 41. He could carry out his desire for a rematch by attacking Roman Reigns, and then setting up a retirement match later this year.

The Hall of Famer last showed up in the Stamford-based promotion at Bad Blood in 2024, where he had a heated exchange with the current World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther.

If Goldberg doesn't face Gunther in his retirement match, then it can be against Roman Reigns. It remains to be seen which superstar Goldberg will face in the final match of his wrestling career.

Paul Heyman can betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41

One of the biggest surprises from Night One of WrestleMania 41 could be Paul Heyman turning heel, betraying the former Big Dog, and aligning with Seth Rollins. Heyman has already annoyed Reigns by agreeing to come out with CM Punk at WrestleMania 41.

However, the bigger shock could be Heyman eventually walking out of the show with Seth Rollins, after The Visionary trumps both Reigns and Punk in the match. Rollins has told Heyman that The Wiseman owes him a favor, and that favor could be asking Heyman to leave both the OTC and Punk and become his manager.

While Heyman has managed both Punk and Reigns, he has never been an advocate for Seth Rollins. At WrestleMania 41, fans might see one of the biggest swerves with The Wiseman betraying both Rollins and CM Punk and walking out with Seth Rollins.

