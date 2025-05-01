WWE icon to return at Backlash 2025 & attack John Cena to set up blockbuster title match? Exploring the potential

A WWE icon could make a comeback at Backlash 2025 and attack John Cena after his match at the premium live event. The Franchise Player is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Title against Randy Orton at the PLE on May 10.

Former Undisputed WWE Champion and icon for the company, Cody Rhodes, could return after The Cenation Leader defeats The Viper on May 10. The 39-year-old can then take out Cena to confirm their rematch. The bout could then take place at the next premium live event of the Stamford-based promotion, Money in the Bank.

Even though The American Nightmare isn't scheduled for Backlash, he's been advertised for MITB 2025. WWE released a poster that shows both Cena and Rhodes. This hints that their possible rematch could go down on June 7.

When a superstar loses a title match fair and square, it usually means they have less reason to ask for a rematch. However, given how John Cena defeated The American Nightmare, it could be argued that the latter deserves another opportunity to reclaim the title he held for the past year.

As of now, it is unclear whether Cody Rhodes will make a comeback at Backlash. We will have to wait and see if The American Nightmare goes after Cena to reclaim the championship, but for now, it's all just speculation.

Will John Cena lose at Backlash?

John Cena may have played dirty to take down Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, but that victory led him to surge ahead of Ric Flair to snag a record 17th World Championship.

Since Cena just made history and changed the landscape of WWE, it would seem unlikely that the Stamford-based promotion would end his title reign just weeks after he'd won it. This could mean that The Legend Killer might walk away from his hometown empty-handed.

Taking Orton down in his hometown might be a smart move to amp up the heel heat for the Undisputed WWE Champion. It could be a great chance for Cena to pull some sneaky tricks and sneak a win over The Viper, right where he’s comfortable, thus boosting his villain status even more.

