Triple H has seemingly leaked Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena WWE rematch date? Exploring the hint

WWE yet again produced a spectacular WrestleMania under Triple H’s creative regime this past weekend. The two-night extravaganza concluded with John Cena beating Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship and become a 17-time World Champion.

Cody was understandably devastated after his loss. He was seen leaving the building with his wife and refused to say anything on camera. Many feel The American Nightmare may go on a hiatus following his defeat.

Randy Orton's attack on John Cena on RAW after WrestleMania has subtly confirmed that Rhodes is headed for a break, as the Triple H-led creative team will most likely book Orton vs. Cena for Backlash.

The Apex Predator is the cover star of the Backlash PLE, as the event will emanate from his hometown, St. Louis, Missouri. Hence, it's likely that Cena’s first title defense will be against his most decorated rival on May 10. However, Triple H may have subtly leaked the date of the rematch between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. Though The American Nightmare may miss Backlash, he is being advertised for the Money in the Bank event.

WWE recently shared MITB 2025's first poster, and it featured both Cena and Rhodes. This indicates their potential rematch may take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on June 7.

That said, the proposed angle is speculative.

The Rock dubs John Cena as the GOAT after WWE WrestleMania 41

The Final Boss appeared on The Pat McAfee Show yesterday and discussed his absence from The Show of Shows. During the discussion, The Rock also praised John Cena on becoming a 17-time World Champion, adding that The Leader of The Cenation had now achieved the GOAT status and also moved up in his Mount Rushmore list.

"Let's start with the ending, and let's start with John becoming the 17-time Heavyweight Champion and becoming, legitimizing himself as being, without question, The GOAT. Period. He's on Mount Rushmore now... John raising that title; that was the bottom line. That was the North Star, and I loved it, and I love that moment. I think he's going to go on to have this insane run as a heel," The Rock said.

It will be interesting to see when Cody Rhodes gets his rematch against John Cena.

