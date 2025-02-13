WWE icon to return as heel and cost Jey Uso the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41? Exploring possible swerve

Jey Uso surprised everyone when he pushed John Cena off the ring and went on to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. Main Event Jey Uso has determined his opponent for The Grandest Stage of Them All and will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

While Jey is expected to win the World Championship this time, a massive return from The Rock to cost his cousin the match seems quite possible. The Great One has been portrayed as the top heel in the world since joining TKO as a member of the board of directors.

His Final Boss character made headlines last year, and the legend could return to the company for another match at WrestleMania 41. The Rock, having control of the company, can do anything he wants, which would likely make the fans dislike him even more.

Trending

The Rock has been a massive partner to Roman Reigns since the WrestleMania XL KickOff turnaround and also presented the Ula Fala to the Tribal Chief after he defeated Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat during the RAW Netflix debut episode.

With Jey set for a World title opportunity at 'Mania, a victory for the 39-year-old could call Roman Reigns' status as the Tribal Chief into question. With Reigns seemingly out of the World title picture at WrestleMania, Jey Uso walking out as the World Champion instead of him would be a massive swerve for the Tribal Chief.

The Rock could once again return to the company to side with Roman Reigns, costing The YEET Master his shot at the world title. This would eventually lead to The People's Cham protecting Reigns' status as the Tribal Chief.

Backstage update on Triple H's plans for Jey Uso

Though Jey Uso winning one of the most stacked Royal Rumble matches in the company's history has surprised many, Fightful Select reported that this plan has been in place for quite a while.

Further, Jey choosing Gunther as his opponent for WrestleMania had also been planned, even before Saturday Night's Main Event. Fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for Main Event Jey as he heads into 'Mania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback