WWE icon to return after nearly 4-year absence to induct Triple H into 2025 Hall of Fame? Exploring the potential

Triple H is expected to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during the WrestleMania 41 weekend in mid-April (19-20). According to reports, WWE icons The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, along with Triple H's wife Stephanie McMahon, revealed the news to The Game during a meeting on Wednesday.

The WWE CCO is expected to headline The Class of 2025, and the question now is who will induct Paul Levesque into the Hall of Fame. Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and Stephanie McMahon all seem to be reasonable candidates, but Triple H could bring back a WWE icon for the first time since 2021 to induct him to the WWE Hall of Fame. This would be the two-time Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

The 16-time world champion is known to be close friends with The Game since their time with Evolution. Flair, who is tied with John Cena for the most world titles in WWE history, has revealed that Paul Levesque had helped him get over self-confidence issues both in the ring and off it in the past.

At the same time, The Nature Boy played a key role in Triple H's evolution and helped him further heft up his skills during a dominant run while The Game was still an active competitor.

Thus, an iconic figure in WWE, Ric Flair could come back for the first time since he left WWE in 2021, when his contract expired, to induct his good friend into the Hall of Fame.

Triple H names Roman Reigns as the GOAT of WWE

The Undisputed Tribal Chief has done a great job as the face of WWE and his record-breaking title reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was proof that he should enter the GOAT conversation.

Roman Reigns held the title for 1,316 days and was one of the main reasons, if not the main, for WWE's current success. Back at WrestleMania 40, when Reigns lost his title to Cody Rhodes, Triple H explained why the OTC was the GOAT.

"To do what he has done, to overcome all the things in his career and the positioning, and the stuff that he had to get through and hung in there to get where he needed to be, to deal with his physical issues and health issues, to overcome [them], and the pandemic, to overcome [it] ... Everything that he has to deal with on the way here. And then to go out there and put on a run nobody has ever put on before, a run of epic, epic moments, epic storytelling. I see the word 'Cinema' thrown around a lot, but it really is," Triple H said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Roman Reigns will look to get a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania 41 by winning the Royal Rumble this weekend, as he aims to reclaim his title at The Show of Shows.

