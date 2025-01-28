Shawn Michaels makes huge WWE announcement before RAW; will be historic

We can expect some major Royal Rumble implications on tonight's WWE RAW. With the event less than a week away, the promotion's heading full steam into WrestleMania season.

While the roster is pumped for the Road to WrestleMania, Shawn Michaels is just as excited for a different opportunity: Legends & Future Greats. The reality series is set to premiere on the A&E cable channel on February 16.

He wrote on X just before RAW:

"With a #WWENXT contract on the line, #WWELFG will be an experience that's unlike anything you've seen before!!! #WWEonAE is back on Feb. 16!"

It isn't arriving on A&E alone, as we'll see the return of "WWE Rivals" and the debut of "WWE's Greatest Moments." When the dust settles, the promotion might just find a future main eventer.

The show is more or less an updated version of the old "Tough Enough" program, where superstars and legends work with over a dozen hopefuls looking to earn a contract with the promotion. Booker T, Mickie James, Triple H, Paul Heyman, Bully Ray, and yes, Shawn Michaels will be a part of it all.

Shawn Michaels attacked Kevin Owens on the latest WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Shawn Michaels has had quite an eventful January. The Senior VP of Talent Development and Creative for NXT has been bringing in TNA Wrestling talents to bolster the brand, which has led to a multi-year deal between the two promotions.

Michaels even got physical with Eddy Thorpe recently when the NXT Superstar accidentally laid out General Manager Ava, daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

At Saturday Night's Main Event over the weekend, Michaels was tasked with signing a contract between Kevin Owens and champion Cody Rhodes for a title match at the Royal Rumble. The Heartbreak Kid got it done, but it wasn't a smooth process. By the end, tensions were so high that KO blindsided Rhodes.

Michaels tried to intervene, leading to Owens attempting to spike him with a piledriver. After Cody made the save, HBK put Owens to bed with some Sweet Chin Music. All that, and the man still had time to film all that footage for LFG. He might be retired, but the Heartbreak Kid is staying busy.

