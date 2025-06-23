WWE icon to return to the ring after 48 months for final match vs. CM Punk at WrestleMania? Potential explored

CM Punk is currently engaged in a feud with John Cena and is set to challenge the 17-time World Champion for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions this weekend.
The Best in the World completed one of his long-awaited dreams of main eventing WrestleMania this year, and could do it all over again if he won the World Title as well. With the massive feuds he has been a part of over the past few months, the WWE Universe has started speculating about Punk’s possible opponent for next year’s WrestleMania as well.
While there are a number of matches that could happen, it is possible that WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin returns to the ring for the first time since WrestleMania 38, to face Punk on The Grandest Stage of Them All in a singles match.
According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Steve Austin has seemingly intimated to the Stamford-based company that he still has one more match left in him, which has been creating a buzz in the wrestling world. With a return possible, a potential match between Austin and Punk would undoubtedly be a treat to watch. Time will now tell what WWE has in store for the legends next.
While there is a possibility of the above angle playing out, it must be noted that for now, it is mere speculation, and nothing along these lines has been announced by WWE.
Stone Cold Steve Austin detailed his relationship with CM Punk recently
The WWE Hall of Famer 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and CM Punk have been long-time friends in the industry. The former detailed his relationship with The Voice of the Voiceless a few months ago in an interview with Adrian Hernandez.
The legend revealed that both men don’t talk often but are good friends. The veteran also added that they have a huge amount of respect for each other and that he loved CM Punk’s work in and out of the ring:
“Oh, me and Punk are friends from way back, there was a picture back from probably in my heyday. And he’s a lot younger than I am, and we got a picture there together, and he’s just a young kid. And so I think he was a Stone Cold fan back in the day, and I’m a CM Punk fan. I’m a fan of his work and his promos Jesus Christ he can light somebody up. So we don’t talk a whole lot. We’ll send each other a text every now and then but we’re probably really, really good friends that don’t talk a whole lot and have a lot of mutual respect for each other.”
Check out his comments in the video below:
While both men have been great friends in real life, but have not met in the WWE ring for a clash. Only time will tell if the Stamford-based company can make the dream match happen.