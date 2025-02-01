WWE icon to return at the Royal Rumble, help Cody Rhodes retain his title, and betray him? Exploring the possibility

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is just hours away, and the card is absolutely stacked with some of the biggest superstars. One of the most exciting matches on the card is the high-stakes ladder bout between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, with the Undisputed Title and the Winged Eagle version of the championship on the line.

The American Nightmare has been involved in a heated feud against KO for months. This would be the third time former friends lock horns.

In a shocking twist, Randy Orton could make an incredible return during the Kevin Owens vs. Cody Rhodes bout and help The American Nightmare win the match. Following Rhodes’ victory, The Viper could turn heel by launching an attack on the 39-year-old star.

Randy Orton hasn’t been seen on WWE television since KO took him out with the banned piledriver last year. Recently, Kim Orton shared pictures with her husband in an elevator. The Legend Killer looked absolutely jacked and in shape. Fans saw it as a major hint that Orton could potentially return at the Rumble.

This heel turn would plant seeds for an epic showdown between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, which could take place at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. That said, the proposed angle above is hypothetical, and fans must stay tuned to find out.

Former WWE Champion to play a major role at Royal Rumble 2025?

Amid the buzz revolving around Randy Orton’s comeback at the 2025 Royal Rumble, a recent report from WrestleVotes on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Backstage Pass suggests that The Legend Killer could potentially return at the Indianapolis-based event.

The Viper might play an important role in Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens’ ladder match instead of entering the already stacked Men’s Royal Rumble.

"I don't know if both, but I would certainly say with the way the injury angle went down, he [Orton] has to come back for Kevin Owens. He can't just enter the Rumble as a surprise and forget about everything. So I'd say if he's in Indianapolis for the pay-per-view, likely look for him during that ladder match.”

It remains to be seen whether Randy Orton returns at the 2025 Royal Rumble or not.

