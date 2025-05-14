WWE icon to return & team with John Cena against Cody Rhodes & his 'Shield' at SummerSlam? Potential explored

John Cena has reclaimed his throne in WWE after a historic win over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, where he captured his 17th world championship. In the process, he broke Ric Flair's record for most world title wins. Cena further asserted his dominance by beating his archrival Randy Orton at Backlash 2025.

Though the WWE Universe hasn’t heard from Cody Rhodes since he lost to John Cena, many believe their story is far from over. The American Nightmare could go after The Cenation Leader upon his return to the Stamford-based promotion. However, this time Rhodes could have a ‘Shield’ of his own in the form of Randy Orton.

If John Cena gets outnumbered by Rhodes and Orton, The Rock could finally return and team up with the Last Real Champion to take on the babyfaces. If Travis Scott also returns to help The Final Boss and Cena, The American Nightmare could respond by bringing back Bad Bunny to even the odds.

WWE could book a six-man tag team bout pitting John Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott against Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Bad Bunny at the inaugural two-night SummerSlam in New Jersey.

The tag team bout could headline SummerSlam 2025 Night One, while Cena vs. Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title could close Night Two. The Last Real Champion could end up losing to The American Nightmare at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The Rock might punish Cena for disappointing him, laying the foundation for their singles bout.

According to reports, WWE has been exploring the idea of booking The Rock against John Cena, as many fans want to see Cena retire as a babyface. The abovementioned angle could be the perfect catalyst for The Cenation Leader’s face turn. That said, the proposed scenario is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Will John Cena appear on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown?

After defeating Randy Orton at Backlash 2025, Cena grabbed the microphone and demanded real competition. The Franchise Player is officially advertised for the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24.

Fans are now wondering whether the Last Real Champion will appear on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The show will emanate live from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. The answer is no unless he makes a surprise appearance.

The Last Real Champion is not advertised for the upcoming edition of SmackDown. He is advertised to return on the May 30, 2025, episode of blue show at Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN.

WWE is left with fewer than 25 dates for John Cena. Hence, they are going to book him wisely. However, he could issue an open challenge at SNME. It will be interesting to see what more the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Cena before he hangs up his wrestling boots later this year.

