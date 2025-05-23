WWE icon to squash John Cena and end his Undisputed Title reign at Money in the Bank 2025? Exploring the possibility

John Cena’s shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber has altered the landscape of WWE and has proved to be one of the most compelling character shifts in recent memory. Embracing a darker side, Cena has dominated the spotlight with his ruthless aggression, successfully defending his title against Randy Orton at the Backlash Premium Live Event.

Now, with a non-title match scheduled for Saturday Night’s Main Event against R-Truth, the buzz surrounding his reign is only growing. Speculation about Cena’s next target is circulating on the internet, and to add fuel to the fire, Cena has already been advertised for Money in the Bank, setting the stage for more chaos.

While John Cena’s opponent for MITB is not yet confirmed, WWE could bring back Hall of Famer Goldberg to challenge the Franchise Player for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The legend has already stated that he will mark his retirement from the company this year and is potentially on the verge of making his return.

The veteran could possibly challenge John Cena for the title and surprisingly win it, sending shockwaves all around the globe. A potential run as World Champion during the final moments of his legendary career would be the best way for the star to retire.

Goldberg could hold the title for a few weeks before losing it again to Cena at an event like Night of Champions, allowing him to hang up his boots and enjoy his success. This would not be a major hit for John Cena and his character, given that his loss was to one of the best names to ever step foot in the industry.

Goldberg opened up on his health ahead of a potential return to the company during a recent episode of the CarCast podcast. He stated that he is not 100% fit, which is why his return is getting delayed each month.

Fans await the WWE Hall of Famer’s return to the squared circle for the final time before he marks his retirement in one of the best ways possible.

John Cena is set for a massive clash at Saturday Night’s Main Event

After delivering an Attitude Adjustment to R-Truth during the Backlash Press Conference, John Cena is scheduled to clash with the legend in a non-title match at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event.

While the result of the match is seemingly known, the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. It will be interesting to see how WWE books both legends against each other at the event.

