WWE icon to win the World Heavyweight Championship & turn heel before facing Jey Uso? Possibility explored

Jey Uso won his maiden Royal Rumble match convincingly this past Saturday night. Entering the match at No. 20, The Yeet Master stood tall among giants like John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins. As of now, it's not clear whether Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship or will go against Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Title.

However, Jey also ended up committing a disaster during the Rumble match. He accidentally eliminated his OG Bloodline mate, Sami Zayn. In an attempt to Superkick Drew McIntyre, Jey accidentally hit Zayn, eliminating him from the match. And now, there are huge chances of Sami Zayn turning heel and locking horns with Jey Uso.

Sami Zayn is not expected to let go of this so easily. Moreover, he has already been provoked by Karrion Kross that he should be now thinking more about himself. Thereby, a heel turn for The Honorary Uce is inevitable.

He might challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A title change is possible at the event, considering it takes place in Sami's home country of Canada. The Underdog from the Underground might just steal a victory from Gunther and win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Moreover, Zayn might then get more incensed with Jey's growing popularity and he could end up attacking Jey before WrestleMania 41. That sets their bout for WrestleMania 41. At the grand event, Jey Uso might beat Zayn to win the World Heavyweight Championship from him.

WWE writer says the company missed a big opportunity with Sami Zayn

Former WWE writer Vince Russo commented that the company missed a huge opportunity at the Royal Rumble PLE for the character elevation of Sami Zayn.

On the WWE Royal Rumble Review and Breakdown special, which streamed live on Sportskeeda's official YouTube channel, Vince Russo gave his view on Sami Zayn's spot during Cody's ladder match against Kevin Owens.

He said that when Cody held Owens on the announce table and was cursing KO, Sami Zayn should have said something to Cody. Vince said that Zayn reacting to it would have signaled a friend speaking for another friend, rather than Zayn turning heel.

"And it wouldn't have meant that Sami Zayn was a heel. It would have been his true emotions. Like, bro, 'You beat the guy half to death. Okay, you won. You got your hand raised. It's over.' They should have had Sami say something to Cody right there. I just think they missed a good, realistic opportunity." [From 34:27 onwards]

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW might reveal what Sami Zayn is eventually up to and whether he will go against Jey Uso.

