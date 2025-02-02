3 Consequences Jey Uso could face for accidentally eliminating Sami Zayn from WWE Royal Rumble

Jey Uso shockingly won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble by last eliminating John Cena. The Yeet Master seems set to main-event WrestleMania 41. However, this win for Jey has also come with a cost.

The former Intercontinental Champion mistakenly eliminated his friend, Sami Zayn from the Rumble match with a superkick. Drew McIntyre had pinned Zayn over the top rope and was trying to eliminate him. Jey went to kick McIntyre, but the Scottish Warrior avoided the attack, which led to Zayn getting sent to the floor. McIntyre watched the entire scene unfold with an evil laugh while Jey was left shocked.

Jey Uso has won the Rumble match, but he might have to face Sami Zayn's wrath after what went down between them.

Trending

Here, we will look at three consequences for Jey for accidentally eliminating Sami Zayn.

#3. Sami Zayn might walk out of the OG Bloodline

Winning the Royal Rumble match was as important to Sami Zayn as it was to Jey Uso. The 40-year-old superstar was inches away from winning the Undisputed Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2023. However, he fell short. This was yet another chance for Zayn to earn a world title shot, but he was eliminated by his friend and fellow Bloodline member.

Frustrated, Sami Zayn might walk out of the OG Bloodline and set out to win the title on his own. Jey might try to convince him to think about his decision, but an irate Zayn might leave the faction anyway.

#2. Feud with Jey Uso before WrestleMania 41

Sami Zayn could confront The Yeet Master for betraying him at the Royal Rumble. Zayn might attack Jey and turn heel in the process. The two might even have a mega clash at Elimination Chamber 2025 with Zayn laying the stipulation that if he wins, he main-events WrestleMania 41. The Yeet Master may have no option but to accept the challenge from The Honorary Uce.

#1. Attack Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 and cost him the world title

The biggest and the most scathing form of revenge for Sami Zayn could be hitting Jey Uso where it would hurt the most. The Honorary Uce might not confront Jey for the time being but might reveal his cards at WrestleMania 41, by costing him the world title.

Sami Zayn might attack Jey during the last minutes of the match and help Cody Rhodes or Gunther retain the title against Jey. This would be the perfect revenge for Sami Zayn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback