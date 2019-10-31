ICW’s Jack Jester talks about his career-altering encounter with ECW legend Sabu

Jack Jester

When you look at wrestlers that epitomise ICW, no name stands out more than Jack Jester.

A hardcore wrestling icon who has made his name up-and-down the UK, it is his work in Glasgow over the past decade that stands out as his finest. ICW Champion and ICW Tag Titles are just a few accolades he can display high on his list of career accomplishments.

However, it isn’t just about the honors for Jack. To him, it is also about the moments that he can look back on with pride in years to come, as he told us in an interview building up towards the up-and-coming ICW Fear and Loathing weekend event.

Memories, such as selling out the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow against Drew Galloway, and his defection from Team Black Label to Team ICW on the promotion’s first event at the SSE Hydro, are ones Jester will remember long after his career comes to an end.

However, he also reflected to us another moment that helped define the legacy of ICW. It was the summer of 2013, and the company was just beginning to pick up a sizable cult following.

August of that year would see them travel to the capital for the second time. With the Edinburgh Fringe in full swing, a packed crowd was guaranteed, but expectations grew further when it was announced that Jester would take on ECW legend Sabu.

Sabu

Over six years on from that night at ICW: Dave’s Not Here, Jester tells us what exactly went down that day as travel issues almost prevented Sabu flying out of the US to Scotland.

He said: “The whole day had just been so stressful because he’d been held up at the airport, and everything rested on this for me. We’d built it up so well. We had a small venue and it sold out that quickly we had to move the show to a bigger venue so the pressure was me.

“Then I literally met Sabu for the first time legitimately about five minutes before we went out. I just had enough time to shake his hand. I was in the ring and folk genuinely didn’t think he was going to be there. Then there was that few seconds of silence and then the drums kicked in on his music. As soon as the people saw him, they didn’t react until they physically saw him, and when he walked out with the chair and the crowd went crazy.”

It was fortunate for Jack that Sabu made it on time as he scored what was his biggest win to that point against the former WWE star.

Clearly no stranger to a big match, Jester features in a headline bout this coming Saturday, as he teams with Sha Samuels and WWE and NXT UK’s Noam Dar to take on The Kings of the North on Night 1 of Fear and Loathing.

