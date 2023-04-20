WWE could imminently debut second-generation megastar in multiple epic ways

Bron Breakker recently lost the WWE NXT Championship at NXT Stand and Deliver on WrestleMania 39 weekend.

The following Tuesday night, he turned heel for the first time in his WWE career, laying out his dethroner, Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams. He has since been on a warpath, taking out Andre Chase and Odyssey Jones but crucially distancing himself from the title scene.

Breakker is set to clash with Chase at NXT Spring Breakin' but he doesn't seem to have any long-term feuds scheduled beyond that. This could signal an imminent call-up to the main roster for The Big Bad Booty Nephew, who has paid his dues on the former Black and Gold brand for nearly two years. Given that many see him as a future world champion, his debut must be memorable to help him hit the ground running.

Here are three epic ways WWE could debut Bron Breakker on the main roster in the coming weeks

#3: Dethroning Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship could immediately strap a rocket on Bron Breakker's back

Sidney Naseralla @SidneyNaseralla Bron Breakker should be a top contender to end Gunther's Intercontinental Championship reign. He's just built for success in WWE #WWENXT Bron Breakker should be a top contender to end Gunther's Intercontinental Championship reign. He's just built for success in WWE #WWENXT

Bron Breakker is a rare breed of athlete in the industry. Like Brock Lesnar and Goldberg, his size, look, power, charisma, and explosiveness instantly mark him out as future World Champion material. And just like those two bona fide legends, his rookie year needs to be blockbuster to set him up for a career of dominance.

Lesnar won the King of the Ring and the Royal Rumble on top of defeating The Rock to become The World Champion all in his rookie year. Goldberg had a fabled undefeated streak in his debut year, and he also captured the WCW World Title. The former NXT Champion could follow in their footsteps and announce his arrival by dethroning the undefeated Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

This would instantly establish the second-generation star as a threat, transferring The Ring General's star power to him. It would also tie into past events, with Breakker being one of the only two men who defeated the IC champion in WWE singles action.

#2: Bron Breakker could set up a rivalry with Austin Theory that could define WWE for decades

Begins one week from Friday on Get ready for the 2023 #WWEDraft Begins one week from Friday on #SmackDown and continues in two weeks on #WWERaw Get ready for the 2023 #WWEDraftBegins one week from Friday on #SmackDown and continues in two weeks on #WWERaw! https://t.co/BcemFObtZb

The WWE Draft will begin on the April 28th episode of SmackDown and conclude on the May 1st WWE RAW. It will come hot on the heels of NXT's Spring Breakin' special on April 25th, where Bron Breakker is set to face Andre Chase. The Draft will thus be the perfect opportunity to call up talent from the developmental brand who will have concluded any active storylines at the event.

Imagine this: Austin Theory, 25, top heel champion on RAW, cockily issues an open challenge for his US title to any star from any brand. Breakker, also 25 and THE biggest heel in NXT, answers his call and defeats Theory swiftly. A new rivalry is born, reminiscent of the early-2000s John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar feud.

Such a potentially career-defining rivalry would be an epic way to introduce Breakker to the main roster and raise Theory's stock at the same time.

#1: Bron Breakker could make his WWE main roster debut in a faction

The former NXT Champion could debut with backup

WWE is very faction-heavy at the moment. From The Bloodline, Imperium, and Damage CTRL to The Judgment Day, LWO, and Brawling Brutes, gang warfare is a big part of the current day product. Up-and-coming stars like Dominik Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and Solo Sikoa are reaping the benefits of being in factions and getting "over" through strength in numbers.

Bron Breakker could gain similar benefits by debuting as a new member of an existing faction or forming a new group altogether. Imagine a more serious Alpha Academy with Breakker as their leader or a trio with the former NXT Champion and The Creed Brothers. If treated correctly, such a grouping would give any faction a run for its money AND fast-track the second-generation star's rise on the main roster.

Could Breakker and the Creeds make a Shield-like mark on the roster? What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

