WWE/Impact Wrestling Rumors: Ex-WWE stars set for GFW Impact tapings?

Could we see a transition for some big names?

Who is coming over?

What’s the story?

As reported by Cageside Seats (originally by PWInsider), a string of former WWE superstars may be present at this week’s GFW Impact tapings. This news comes hot on the heels of TNA re-branding themselves to coincide with Jeff Jarrett’s Global Force Wrestling promotion.

In case you didn’t know...

Old school WWE stars and recently released ones have been making the jump over to TNA for years now, with it actually becoming an ongoing joke amongst fans in the IWC. Whilst some haven’t exactly found success from the move, there have been a couple of stars such as Bully Ray and Lashley in particular who have been able to thrive under the new spotlight.

The heart of the matter

The report simply suggests that there may indeed be a couple of ex-WWE guys showing up at the GFW Impact tapings later this week. No names have yet been released, but this snippet of information alone will be enough to set fans into a fantasy booking frenzy. We’ll likely know more about these potential appearances over the next few days.

What’s next?

It’s time to just wait and see whether or not these rumours come to fruition, as we’ll likely hear about the potential leaks over the course of the next 48 hours. Given that Slammiversary was something of a reboot for TNA/GFW, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a change up in the roster in the near future.

Author’s take

It’s all speculation right now, but if we had to guess the identity of these potential superstars, then Alex Riley and Ryback would be at the top of our lists. Sure both men have other stuff going on right now, but they’d benefit from more exposure, and that’s something that TNA can most certainly provide. Then again, should we really be getting our hopes up?

