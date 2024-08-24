WWE to introduce a third Bloodline; Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa postponed until 2025? - 4 predictions for The Bloodline following SmackDown

The Bloodline was embarrassed by Roman Reigns following his return, but Jacob Fatu's involvement helped the faction take out the Original Tribal Chief. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa "promoted" Jacob Fatu for his actions by taking the WWE Tag Team Championship away from him and giving it to Tonga Loa.

The Samoan Werewolf will be focused on being Sikoa's personal Enforcer going forward, but he did not look too happy about relinquishing the title.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at what could happen next with The Bloodline, following the events on SmackDown.

#4. Jacob Fatu betrays Solo Sikoa and forms The Bloodline 3.0

Solo Sikoa has been very dependent on Jacob Fatu since The Samoan Werewolf debuted in WWE. He ambushed Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton all by himself on the night he showed up in the Stamford-based promotion. Also, the Bloodline was only able to take out Roman Reigns because of him.

The Samoan Werewolf may gradually realize that Sikoa is not a powerful Tribal Chief and decide to stab him in the back. After all, Fatu is the one who has been carrying The Bloodline on his back.

He may decide to leave the new Bloodline after the group loses a potential WarGames match to Roman Reigns' Bloodline at Survivor Series later this year.

Jacob Fatu had teamed up with Zilla Fatu, the son of WWE legend Umaga, on the independent wrestling circuit, so he could bring his cousin to join his Bloodline. There are a lot of other wrestlers, like Lance Anoa'i and Jacob's brother Journey, who could also ally with him.

#3. Solo Sikoa expands The Bloodline 2.0

Solo Sikoa has temporarily gotten rid of the Roman Reigns problem, but the Original Tribal Chief's next return is inevitable. After being outnumbered by The Bloodline, he is expected to come back stronger.

It is possible that Reigns would return with Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman and eventually reunite with Jey Uso and Sami Zayn as well.

The Head of the Table on his own is a big problem for The Bloodline, and when he reunites with his old stablemates, he will cause a lot more trouble for the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief.

This could lead to Sikoa adding more members to The Bloodline before Reigns returns. One of the new members of his group could be Hikuleo, the brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, who reportedly signed with WWE.

Another potential name that could join forces with Sikoa is Zilla Fatu. Both men's admiration for the late, great Umaga could lead to an iconic alliance.

#2. Solo Sikoa vs. Roman Reigns is delayed until WrestleMania 41

When Roman Reigns returned at SummerSlam, it seemed like WWE would book a singles encounter between him and Solo Sikoa at one of the premium live events in 2024. However, it does not look like the match will happen anytime soon.

The match card for WWE Bash in Berlin is seemingly finalized, with five bouts set for the show. The Bloodline will probably not be a part of the show, as Triple H usually books five matches for smaller PLEs.

According to recent reports, the Stamford-based promotion is planning to have Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 41. So, the match will likely not happen anytime soon, because the company would want the first encounter between Reigns and Sikoa to happen at the Show of Shows to make it special.

#1. Solo Sikoa reunites with Roman Reigns

Jacob Fatu did not look very pleased after Solo Sikoa gave The Samoan Werewolf's title to Tonga Loa. The Enforcer has subtly hinted at betraying his Tribal Chief in the past, and it seems like WWE might be heading in that direction based on the events that occurred on SmackDown.

If Fatu betrays Sikoa in the near future, they may feud from the end of the year until the beginning of the road to WrestleMania 41. This could delay the Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa match as well.

WWE could give the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief a big win in his potential rivalry against The Samoan Werewolf before the rumored encounter against Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Original Tribal Chief could then defeat his cousin at WrestleMania to regain the Ula Fala. Solo Sikoa said on last week's episode of SmackDown that he would acknowledge Roman Reigns if the latter got back the prestigious necklace.

If the former leader of The Bloodline regains it at the Showcase of Immortals, Sikoa will have no choice but to acknowledge him again.

