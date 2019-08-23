WWE is about to start their own podcast network

The Steve Austin Show is just one example of a successful wrestling podcast

Pro wrestling podcasts have been huge this past decade, with stars like Colt Cabana, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Chris Jericho having great success with the format. In fact, Austin and Jericho have both brought their interview shows to the WWE Network for a number of live specials.

Although don't expect any new WWE Network episodes of Talk Is Jericho any time soon.

Up until recently, however, none of these shows have actually been produced by WWE themselves. Now, it looks like Vince McMahon and Co. are about to dip their toes into the podcast game directly - and with a little help from a familiar friend.

WWE and Endeavor - a content streaming dream team

Endeavor Audio already currently produces such online content as Blackout, an audio drama starring Academy Award winner Remi Malek, as well as the Bellas Podcast, featuring former WWE Superstars.... er.... the Bella Twins. Now, they're looking to expand on that line-up by teaming up with WWE.

WWE and Endeavor aren't just familiar with each other through Nikki and Brie, however. Endeavor Streaming is actually the provider of the technology that runs the WWE Network's backend. Considering how important the Over-The-Top video streaming service is to WWE's business model, it makes sense that they would team with Endeavor for this new venture.

"We are eager to add the audio genre to our portfolio," WWE VP of Advanced Media Jayar Donlan told The Hollywood Reporter, "Partnering with Endeavor Audio... will enable us to provide our fans with unique content and reach new audiences across the platform."

So, what now?

At the moment, this pairing is really the only announcement to be made on the subject. However, with WWE's partnership with FOX about to go into full effect, with WWE's SmackDown heading to the broadcast network this October, it would make sense that this fall would see Vince McMahon's company preparing to go all out on all forms of media.

