As seen on RAW, Kairi Sane was written off TV via an assault angle at the hands of Bayley.

WWE has now confirmed Kairi Sane's departure from the company with a short and classy statement on Twitter:

@WWE sends its best wishes to @KairiSaneWWE as she sets sail on her next voyage! #ThankYouKairi

Kairi Sane also took to Twitter immediately after the match and bid farewell to the WWE.

Here's what she wrote in the tweets:

My time in the NXT & WWE locker rooms was incredible. Everyone was kind, funny, & talented, so every day was full of happiness. Also, I was saved by the supportive staff behind the scenes. I will forever love & respect all these professionals I had the pleasure of working with.🍀

I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn't because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, Kairi Sane☺️⚓️

What's next following Kairi Sane's last WWE appearance?

Kairi Sane made her final WWE appearance on the latest episode of RAW in which Asuka faced Sasha Banks for the RAW Women's Championship.

Bayley caused a distraction as she assaulted Kairi Sane backstage and Asuka was forced to abandon the title match to answer the cries of help of her friend and tag team partner.

Asuka's impulsive babyface reaction eventually cost her the RAW Women's title. Sasha Banks was crowned the new titleholder via count-out, also making history in the process.

Asuka was later shown getting out of the medical room in which Kairi Sane was being assessed, and she had nothing but rage in her eyes. The former RAW Women's Champion will inevitably be out to exact some revenge against Sasha Banks and Bayley, and the storyline should be featured prominently heading into SummerSlam.

Asuka, however, would be without her trusted partner going forward as Kairi Sane will be going to Japan to be with her husband.

The 31-year-old Superstar ends her three-year run in the company, and all of us here at Sportskeeda would also take this opportunity to wish Kairi Sane all the very best for her future.