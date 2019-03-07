WWE Rumors: John Cena and AJ Styles' WrestleMania opponents revealed?

Who will John Cena and AJ Styles be facing in their respective WrestleMania matches?

What's the story?

We're just a little over a month away from WWE WrestleMania 35 and this is the part of the year when the final plans for WrestleMania are put into place and the final match card starts to take definite shape.

Just a month out of WrestleMania, we now have a hint at two massive WrestleMania match WWE could be planning for the blue brand.

In case you didn't know...

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live saw one huge title change. US Champion R-Truth's open challenge was answered by Rey Mysterio, Andrade as well as Samoa Joe. This led to a Fatal-4-Way match for the United States Championship which was eventually won by Samoa Joe who left SmackDown as WWE US Champion.

The heart of the matter

According to Dave Meltzer, the US title changing hands could be suggesting a big WrestleMania match WWE is planning. Meltzer mentioned how Truth referred to John Cena as his "hero" during his promo and that could be a sign that John Cena will return to WWE at WrestleMania 35 to challenge Samoa Joe for the WWE United States Championship.

Cena is currently filming for his upcoming movie "Playing With Fire" in Canada and filming finishes just days ahead of WrestleMania 35.

Dave Meltzer also hinted at another big WrestleMania match WWE could be planning - Randy Orton versus AJ Styles in a singles match. Styles and Orton have gone head to head in a singles match in 2017 on SmackDown Live. Orton won that match.

What's next?

The next WWE PPV is Fastlane coming this Sunday. We are just about a month away from WrestleMania as of writing this and expect a lot more details on WrestleMania match-ups in the coming weeks.

