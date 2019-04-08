×
WWE News: John Cena reveals why he brought the 'Dr. Of Thuganomics' at WrestleMania 35

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
08 Apr 2019, 10:55 IST

John Cena and Elias
John Cena and Elias

What's the story?

John Cena returned at WWE WrestleMania 35 to interrupt Elias during his performance. The bigger talking point though was the fact that Cena came out in his 'Dr. Of Thuganomics' gimmick which returned after 14 years. During a post-match interview, Cena revealed why he decided to come out as the Dr. of Thuganomics.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena recently finished filming for his movie 'Playing With Fire' and was rumored to appear at WrestleMania, and he did. Cena brought back the Dr. of Thuganomics gimmick, which first debuted in 2002.

The heart of the matter

Speaking after his appearance at WrestleMania, John Cena revealed why he decided to come out as the Dr. of Thuganomics after 14 years:

"I feel ridiculous speaking normal and dressing like this. But I wasn't supposed to be here and I wanted to do something that would be a nice surprise and a bit of entertainment in a show that's filled with a culmination of a lot of stories. So, the idea came up and I immediately said yes. And I know I kind of look ridiculous and I'm in the 2004 Wayback Machine. But I think it was really special and it was done all in the good heart of entertainment.
I thought Elias put on a very creative performance and I didn't want to take a ton of time away from the event or the Superstars that have earned the chance to go out there and do what they do. I know we were only a few minutes. It was awesome to be out there and it felt really fun. I think it was a nice surprise for all the WrestleMania fans. So that's my one rabbit out of the hat. I don't know what the hell I'm going to do after this."


What's next?

We aren't sure if John Cena will appear on RAW or SmackDown later this week.

WWE WrestleMania 35 Results: April 7th, latest WrestleMania 35 Winners, video highlights

For using quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling.

