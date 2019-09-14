WWE King of the Ring 2019: 5 possible finishes for Baron Corbin v Chad Gable

Mathaeus Abuwa FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.34K // 14 Sep 2019, 08:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chad Gable will take on Baron Corbin in the King of the Ring final

In a year filled with nostalgic returns, WWE has blessed us all with the return of the prestigious King of the Ring. The tournament has allowed WWE to create more meaningful TV content and build the legacies of several superstars. We started off with 16 superstars which have now been whittled down to two, one from each brand.

Against all odds, Chad Gable has made it to the final of King of the Ring. When this tournament was first announced, many predicted the likes of Drew McIntyre, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin as the favourites, no one’s list included Gable. The 33-year-old has adopted the role of the babyface underdog in this story, looking to defy all odds by defeating Baron Corbin next Monday.

The former GM of Monday Night RAW has been a constant in the main event scene over the past year, establishing himself as one of the company’s most trusted performers. That’s why he finds himself in another high-profile scenario, with the odds firmly in his favour.

Here are 5 possible finishes to the Gable v Corbin clash in the final of King of the Ring 2019.

#5 Shane McMahon interference

Shane McMahon is known as the 'Best in the World'

Last week’s episode of SmackDown ended with Chad Gable picking up the win of his career, forcing Shane McMahon to tap out. Of course, this finish was marred with the controversy of Kevin Owens’ involvement and eventual sacking, but that doesn’t take away the fact Gable is in the King of the Ring 2019 final. This reality hasn’t gone down too well with the Best in the World and there will be a lot to pay come next Monday.

Shane McMahon has portrayed himself to be a character that never takes defeat lying down. It’s extremely probable that the boss’s son makes the trip to the Red Brand and vindictively costs Gable the match. As the authority figure he is, he could even cost Gable the match with blatant cheating in front of the referee. Regardless of if he opts to adopt a sneaky or bullish method, Shane McMahon will make his presence felt on Monday.

