WWE King of the Ring 2024 full bracket: All 13 remaining RAW and SmackDown stars

The WWE King of the Ring 2024 Tournament kicked off on the May 6th, 2024 episode of Monday Night RAW. The first round has four matches on both RAW and SmackDown, followed by quarter-finals, and semi-finals. The finals will emanate from the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia on May 25th, 2024.

As of now, three superstars from RAW's men's roster have moved forward to the second round. Jey Uso by defeating Finn Balor, Gunther by defeating Sheamus, and Ilja Dragunov by defeating Ricochet. On RAW, the fourth match of the first round is booked between Rey Mysterio and Kofi Kingston.

On the other hand, the first round of matches on SmackDown are yet to start. The matches are scheduled for the May 10th episode of the blue show.

The WWE SmackDown matches are as follows:

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes

LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

Bobby Lashley vs. Tama Tonga

Including Jey Uso, Dragunov, and Gunther along with the superstars who are yet to have their first round, 13 superstars across both brands are still in the WWE King of the Ring 2024 Tournament.

Drew McIntyre had to be pulled out of WWE King of the Ring 2024 tournament

When the first round of RAW matches was announced, Drew McIntyre was one of the names in the WWE King of the Ring 2024 bracket. He was scheduled to take on Finn Balor during the first round.

However, before the latest episode of RAW unfolded for the fans, General Manager Adam Pearce revealed that The Scottish Warrior had been pulled from the tournament after not being medically cleared.

Lately, Drew McIntyre has been engaged in a feud with CM Punk, who played a role in him losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Damian Priest at WrestleMania XL.

However, WWE can't move forward with that feud just yet, because the Second City Saint is yet to be medically cleared since tearing his triceps during the Royal Rumble men's match.

