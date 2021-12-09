5 things we learned about WWE from Bill Apter's Sportskeeda interview

Some of the biggest moments in WWE history have been witnessed, photographed and documented by legendary professional wrestling journalist Bill Apter.

Apter has written and photographed for numerous professional wrestling publications. He has been working actively since the 1970s and is even still working today.

Many of his articles reported professional wrestling in kayfabe, sticking to the angles and storylines in the various promotions and territories at the time.

The legendary journalist was so closely associated with these publications that the magazines became known as "Apter Mags."

A variety of topics were discussed, including his career covering numerous territories such as WWE, his memorable moments and famous interviews.

Let's take a closer look at five things we learned about WWE from Bill Apter's Sportskeeda interview.

#5 Bill Apter discusses the allegations against Ric Flair on the WWE Plane Ride from Hell

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has experienced quite the year in 2021. The 16-time World Heavyweight Champion requested and was granted his release from WWE in August.

Historical allegations of improper conduct and sexual harassment against Flair during the infamous Plane Ride from Hell in 2002 resurfaced on VICE's Dark Side of the Ring documentary series in September.

The Nature Boy released a statement denying the allegations, however WWE were quick to remove mentions of Flair from their intro signature afterwards.

When asked how Flair could bounce back from the allegations, Bill Apter suggested that the WWE Hall of Famer had already bounced back:

"He's already bounced back. He's done a lot of appearances and conventions. The lines for Ric Flair haven't diminished at all. Back then, people looked the other way in the wrestling business. It was like being a rockstar. If there was internet back then, they would have been in jail every night. This is the same thing with sports entertainment, wrestling people, football players, boxers." said Apter.

Apter further suggested that the Plane Ride from Hell is synonymous with how the industry used to be back then:

"Back then it was not in public and now these things are coming out. This is what the business was like. Unfortunately, back then guys just wanted to have fun and it did hurt a lot of people. I think Ric Flair has already bounced back and people still want to meet him," Apter said.

Prior to the allegations surfacing, Flair was rumored to be joining AEW. However, these rumors now look unlikely.

