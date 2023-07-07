WWE legend almost ruined Hulk Hogan's iconic heel turn in WCW? Unknown fact revealed

One of the most impressive stables in wrestling history was the nWo, which all began after Hulk Hogan joined The Outsiders in 1996. The alliance was a shock to a lot as The Hulkster was a known face, and his heel turn took many by surprise. However, WWE legend Bobby Heenan unintentionally spoiled the moment.

At WCW's Bash at the Beach in 1996, Randy Savage, Sting, and Lex Luger took went against The Outsiders (Kevin Nash and Scott Hall). The Outsiders had a mystery partner but opted not to introduce him early. Towards the end, Hulk Hogan made his way to the ring and shockingly aided The Outsiders instead of the face. However, The Brain had something else in mind.

WWE legend Bobby Heenan almost ruined Hulk Hogan's heel turn by mouthing, "Whose side is he on?" on commentary when The Hulkster was entering. To his relief, since both stars were known enemies even before their time in WCW, it came off organically.

The moment marked the iconic establishment of nWo after The Hulkster claimed they were "The New World Order of Wrestling."

Was Hulk Hogan the only choice for nWo?

nWo went on to become Hall of Famers in 2020

It's hard to imagine nWo not being led by Hogan. However, there was still some uncertainty regarding his spot.

Scott Hall revealed that Sting would have been considered the third man if Hogan had not shown up. The former shared that Eric Bischoff offered Bret Hart the spot, but The Hitman declined.

Hall and Kevin Nash then suggested The Hulkster's name, but the latter had creative control over his contract and was not required to do something he did not want to. Moments before the match, Hogan was still not there since he was still returning from shooting a movie. As a result, Eric decided that if Hogan didn't appear, he would send Sting instead.

Were Scott Hall and Kevin Nash sure Hulk Hogan would be the third man?

Due to the circumstances mentioned above, there was still some uncertainty if Hogan would indeed show up at the event. As it turns out, fans were not the only ones surprised by what happened.

Hulk Hogan previously shared that nobody knew who would be the third man, including Nash and Hall.

Despite the initial uncertainty within the group, all members of the nWo went on to become legends as individuals and as members of the stable.

