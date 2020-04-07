WWE Legend challenges Drew McIntyre for title match after WrestleMania 36 goes off the air

McIntyre had to face another big opponent just 20 minutes after his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

The WWE legend turned heel once again in WWE at WrestleMania 36.

Drew McIntyre had another match after his win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 after defeating Brock Lesnar, winning his first world title. But, after WrestleMania went off the air, the new champion was challenged by a former WWE Champion and legend, Big Show, for a match just minutes after McIntyre defeated Lesnar.

McIntyre said that he will not face Big Show because he had just faced Lesnar a matter of minutes earlier even though he was not afraid of Big Show. The Scottish Psychopath said that there was nothing that Big Show could say to convince him to fight him after WrestleMania 36. But, after Big Show slapped McIntyre, the new WWE Champion accepted the challenge and fought Big Show.

McIntyre defended his title for the first time just 20 minutes after beating Lesnar. Big Show had advantage at the start of the match, with a few big kicks and punches. Show even landed a big chokeslam on McIntyre, but the Scotsman kicked out when he was pinned by Big Show.

The match came to an end after McIntyre landed a thunderous Claymore Kick on Big Show, and got the win, retaining his WWE Championship.