WWE legend to come out of retirement to face The Rock after 22 years at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the potential

The Rock is expected to play a big role at WWE WrestleMania 41 as he is associated with the evil John Cena. With the Franchise Player clashing with Cody Rhodes at 'Mania, The Final Boss is anticipated to aid Cena to emerge as the new World Champion.

Ad

Amid this, there is a possibility that WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin might come out of retirement to face the People's Champion after nearly 22 years. The rivalry between Stone Cold and The Rock stands as one of the greatest feuds in WWE history. They clashed on multiple occasions during the Attitude Era. The last time Rock and Stone Cold came face to face in the squared circle was at WrestleMania XIX, which took place in 2003.

Ad

Trending

Recently, The Texas Rattlesnake confirmed that he will be in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend for some appearances. He hasn’t spoken with the promotion yet, but he will be around during 'Mania in Vegas. This sparked the chances that Triple H could plant the seeds for a Stone Cold comeback during the Road to WrestleMania 41.

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

It will eventually result in a match between The Rock and the veteran star. It might be a short match just to make The Show of Shows even bigger. The last time Stone Cold entered the ring for a match was against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, where he came out on top.

A clash between two Attitude Era legends will surely give WWE fans a nostalgic feeling at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Ad

What is Stone Cold's reaction to John Cena's shocking WWE heel turn?

In a recent interview with The Schmo, The Texas Rattlesnake shared his thoughts on the evil turn of The Franchise Player. Stone Cold reacted by stating that Cena's heel turn had to happen, and it finally happened at Elimination Chamber PLE. Additionally, Stone Cold is eager to see if fans will accept this villainous turn of the 16-time World Champion.

Ad

Also, the veteran praised the entire build-up to WrestleMania 41, stating that the company has kicked off an epic build to The Showcase of the Immortals. John Cena's next appearance on WWE television is scheduled for March 17, 2025.

Fans could finally hear the evil Cena for the first time in 20+ years on TV. Rest assured, the inclusion of Stone Cold in the entire storyline will blow the roof off the venue at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback