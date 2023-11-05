WWE legend to dethrone Roman Reigns before the end of the year? 4 potential directions for The Tribal Chief after Crown Jewel 2023

Roman Reigns put his Undisputed WWE Universal Title on the line against LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. While the high-profile encounter kept going back and forth, The Tribal Chief retained his title.

Following his win at the Saudi spectacle, it will be interesting to see what is next for The Head of the Table. While there are reports of him taking another hiatus from the company, nothing has been confirmed yet.

In this piece, we take a look at four potential directions for Roman Reigns following WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

#4. A rematch against LA Knight

As mentioned earlier, Roman Reigns prevailed over LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023, courtesy of Jimmy Uso's interference in the match. Given the Uso played a key role in Knight's loss at the event, The Megastar could demand a rematch against The Head of the Table.

Given how successful this rivalry has been, it wouldn't be a bad idea if WWE decides to stretch it. The Stamford-based promotion could spice things up by booking the two stars in a Steel Cage match to restrict outside interference.

#3. Roman Reigns feuds with AJ Styles following his win at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

While AJ Styles was rumored to face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title a while back, it couldn't come to fruition due to The Phenomenal One's injury.

However, with Styles expected to return on the November 10 episode of SmackDown, the creative team could have the former WWE Champion be the next to challenge The Head of the Table.

Reigns and Styles have had quite a few wars in the past, and it won't be a bad idea to reignite their rivalry.

#2. Randy Orton returns to dethrone The Tribal Chief

While The Viper, Randy Orton, has been on the shelf for nearly 18 months due to a career-threatening back injury, he is rumored to make his highly-anticipated return anytime soon.

Given Orton has some unfinished business with Roman Reigns, the creative team could have him challenge The Tribal Chief for the title following his comeback, leading to a potential match at Survivor Series.

The Legend Killer is one of the greatest and most decorated superstars in the history of WWE. Given his caliber, the odds of him dethroning Reigns in a potential match can't be ruled out.

#1. Team Triple H vs. Team Reigns

WWE revealed that WarGames will be returning at Survivor Series. There are several ways the creative team goes about booking a high-profile match.

One such possible direction could see a blockbuster match between Team HHH and Team Roman Reigns.

The Game could take offense to The Tribal Chief's handling of things on the blue brand. The creative team could interestingly use Reigns' continuous absence and minimal title defenses to lay down the breadcrumbs for a feud against Triple H.

This potential angle could then lead to both the superstar forming their teams, leading to a mouthwatering WarGames match at Survivor Series.

What should be next for Roman Reigns following his win at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

