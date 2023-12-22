WWE legend to enter Royal Rumble match after 22 years and eliminate CM Punk? Exploring potential scenario

CM Punk is entering the 2024 Royal Rumble. The Straight Edge Superstar announced his participation in the high-stakes match-up last week on WWE RAW. He and Cody Rhodes are the only two confirmed participants in the Men’s Rumble Match thus far.

Punk has yet to win a Royal Rumble match in his WWE career. He came close to winning the 2014 Rumble but was eliminated by Kane. Will he be able to realize his dream of headlining WrestleMania by winning the Rumble, or will he get his hopes crushed by a WWE legend?

The veteran in question is none other than “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Reportedly, WWE high-ups are hopeful of a CM Punk versus Steve Austin match somewhere down the line. The match has been more than a decade in the making.

Ideally, a match of such star power would main event WWE WrestleMania 40. A possible scenario could see the Texas Rattlesnake enter the Royal Rumble after 22 years and eliminate the Second City Saint to set up a huge match at WrestleMania XL.

Austin’s last Rumble appearance came in 2002 when he entered the match at number 19. The Rattlesnake quickly eliminated competition from the ring. He was eliminated by the combined forces of Kurt Angle and the late, great “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig.

When happened when CM Punk and Steve Austin crossed paths on WWE television?

CM Punk and Steve Austin are no strangers to each other. The Straight Edge Superstar grew up idolizing the Texas Rattlesnake. They shared screen space multiple times in the past, but every occasion was as stone cold intense.

Punk bumped into Austin on the June 13, 2011, episode of WWE RAW. Both men engaged in a war of words before Punk thanked Austin for giving him a match against John Cena.

Watch the clip below:

The Second City Savior would pick up the win over the Cenation leader via distraction from R-Truth. He would cut his iconic pipe-bomb promo two weeks later, culminating in what would be the greatest moment of his pro wrestling career.

Will CM Punk's WWE in-ring return be televised? Read here.